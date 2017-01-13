AAP UK unit raises Rs 15 lakhs for Punjab, Goa polls

AAP workers have been working actively on a “Flame of Hope” campaign to achieve an AAP victory in the two state elections AAP workers have been working actively on a “Flame of Hope” campaign to achieve an AAP victory in the two state elections

The UK arm of the Aam Aadmi Party has raised Rs 15 lakhs for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Goa, an overseas spokesperson of the party said on Friday. The party’s UK workers said they had been working actively on a “Flame of Hope” campaign to achieve an AAP victory in the two state elections scheduled for next month.

“So far, INR 15 lakhs has been raised and hundreds of volunteers have started call campaigning. Flame of Hope with a customised van designed for AAP UK was launched with huge celebration from Leamington Spa & Warwick on 18 December 2016 and has been stopping over at east London, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Birmingham and other major UK cites,” said AAP UK spokesperson Sandeep Bisht.

“It is getting a huge turnout across the UK. The idea is to spread AAP Punjab and Goa manifesto with fundraising and call campaigning,” Bisht said.

The ‘Flame of Hope’ van will complete its journey around the UK at its final stop in London on January 22.

The party workers in the UK will then fly out to Punjab on a “Jahaaz for Punjab” [plane for Punjab].

“On 24 January, approximately 250 AAP UK members will be flying with the Flame of Hope torch to volunteer in the Punjab 2017 election,” Bisht said.

“They will be campaigning with the local volunteers across constituencies and finally handover the torch to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on February 1,” Bisht added.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, Punjab and Goa will go to polls on February 4.