Presidential polls: AAP to support Opposition candidate Meira Kumar

"It's not just a contest for the supreme position of land. It's a very strong articulation of what we stand for and our ideology. I will put all my efforts to become the kind of leader this diverse and culturally rich country needs," Meira Kumar said.

Published:July 1, 2017
Following Meira Kumar’s call to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party has extended its support to Opposition candidate Meira Kumar for the upcoming Presidential polls, ANI reported. Kumar, the former Lok Sabha speaker, also appealed to all elected representatives to support her in this election.

“It’s not just a contest for the supreme position of land. It’s a very strong articulation of what we stand for and our ideology. I will put all my efforts to become the kind of leader this diverse and culturally rich country needs,” Kumar said. She asserted that she was not a scapegoat in the upcoming presidential election and said, “Anybody fighting for an ideology and appealing to the voice of conscience cannot be a scapegoat. I am a fighter and I will fight and I am sure that many will join me in this fight.”

However, on Saturday, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has extended his support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, after the duo met in Tamil Nadu. He had also met former Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy.

The election for the highest office of the country will be held on July 17. The UPA-led by Congress has nominated Meira Kumar against Ram Nath Kovind, the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for the polls.

  1. A
    ashok
    Jul 1, 2017 at 7:58 pm
    thus AAP becomes 'B' team of congress and support corrupt parties and its leaders!
    Reply
