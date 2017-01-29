AAP to launch ‘Azadi Andolan’ tomorrow

Directly targeting BJP national president Amit Shah and holding him responsible for much of the problems facing the state, AAP on Saturday announced to launch a five-phase drive – Gujarat Azadi Andolan — spread over a period of two months to free the state from what it calls the ‘mafia raj’.

The drive would commence on January 30, coinciding with the assassination anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On that day, the party workers and volunteers would hold corner meetings in all the 182 assembly constituencies, singing the famous prayer “Raghupati Ragha Raja Ram….” At the end of the meeting, the volunteers would talk to the local people about their problems and prepare the memorandum of their demands to be submitted to the government later on.

According to a statement issued by party’s state media coordinator Harshil Nayak, the party would on March 26 submit all the memoranda to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. ens