AAP to hold EVM hackathon on June 3

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it would organise its own EVM challenge on June 3, after the Election Commission rejected the party’s request for an “open hackathon”.

AAP leaders said they would invite experts and technical authorities from different parties, the EC and private companies that provide EVMs to the poll panel, for the challenge.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi unit secretary, said the party will have a “bigger and better” EVM challenge than the one being planned by the EC. “Our machine is capable of getting tampered with and we have proved it. Now, let the EC hack our machines with the same kind of restrictions it has in place for its own challenge,” he said.

“Using Bluetooth or any other device, the participants will have to prove that the EVMs have been tampered with, but they can’t open it,” he added. He said it was “simply not possible” to prove tampering without opening the EVM and accessing the motherboard — something the EC had imposed restrictions on. The participants will have four hours to demonstrate that the EVMs provided to them have been tampered with.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App