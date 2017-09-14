AAP to field local face for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll

The AAP on Thursday said it will field a local face for the October 11 Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. Its state leadership held a meeting with party MLAs in Chandigarh to discuss their poll strategy and the names of probable candidates. “We have unanimously decided that our candidate will be a local leader from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha segment. There will be no parachute candidate,” Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann said, adding the names of five to six probable candidates were discussed during the meeting.

“Our team from Gurdaspur has submitted names of the probable candidates to the state unit. If deemed fit, the state unit will recommend the names to the party’s political affairs committee for approval. The candidate will be selected through a democratic process,” the Sangrur MP said. The party plans to target both the Congress and the BJP by highlighting their “shortcomings” during its campaigns.

“The Congress is in power in Punjab and the BJP at the Centre. Both the governments have been failures when it comes to meeting the expectations of the people,” said Mann. The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated following the death of BJP MP Vinod Khanna, will be held on October 11 and the results will be declared on October 15. The Gurdaspur parliamentary seat has nine assembly segments — Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Qadian, Batala, Dera Baba Nanak and Fathegarh Churian.

