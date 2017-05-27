AAP to decide on June 6 if it will fight Gujarat polls

AAP members will meet Arvind Kejriwal to decide if the party will contest in Gujarat elections AAP members will meet Arvind Kejriwal to decide if the party will contest in Gujarat elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders from Gujarat will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 6 to take a final decision on whether or not the party will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. In the meeting of the party’s political affairs committee in Delhi, to be attended by 15 leaders from the state, future strategy will be chalked out in view of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, AAP’s Gujarat leader and Saurashtra zone convener Kanu Kalsaria told reporters in Ahmadabad on Saturday.

Party’s state unit has been told to make a report on each constituency on preparedness to fight polls, which are scheduled to be held in December 2017. “Party’s seven zonal in-charge and district-level members will visit 182 assembly seats assigned to them and will prepare a report based on feedback from booth-level workers. Party’s fifteen core members from Gujarat will then go to New Delhi where on June 6 they will meet party’s political affairs committee,” Kalsaria told reporters.

In the meeting, the report will be presented and discussed, Kalsaria said, adding, the discussions will take into account current political situation in the state and party’s strategy for the elections. Kalsaria said that while the party had earlier decided to contest elections on all 182 seats in the state, a final decision regarding this will be taken during the June 6 meeting. “In the meeting, we will review party’s performance in Punjab and Goa elections while highlighting that the situation in Gujarat is very different from these two states,” he said.

The AAP had earlier announced that it will contest on all 182 assembly seats in the state and appointed Delhi minister Gopal Rai as state election in-charge, who visited the state on many occasions to mobilise membership and support base.

The party also appointed zonal in-charge for seven zones covering all 182 seats and also activated its booth-level preparedness. Kalsaria agreed to the fact that party’s Delhi leadership were giving less attention to the state in the last one-two months.

