AAP to contest next Haryana polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday announced that the party would contest the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana. Addressing a rally in Hisar, Kejriwal said, “AAP will contest next polls in Haryana and will break the record of Delhi. You have to break the record of 67 seats made by Delhi’s public.”

Kejriwal said that voters in Delhi picked AAP “by throwing out both Congress as well as BJP”.

Kejriwal also blamed former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and current Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for “riots between Jats and non-Jats for their vote bank politics” during the Jat reservation stir of February 2016.

“Saare Haryana ka bacha-bacha janta hai…Jato aur non-Jato ke beech me jo dange huye wo Congress aur BJP ne milke karwaye the…ye Hooda aur Khattar sahab ne milke karwaye the… Main puchhna chahta hun, jab Haryana jal raha tha Khattar sahab kahan the (Everybody in Haryana knows that BJP and Congress had got riots triggered between the Jats and non-Jats. Hooda and Khattar, both were together in it…. I want to ask where was Khattar sahab when Haryana was burning?)” alleged the AAP leader.

Attacking the BJP, he added: “Dange karwane me ek number party hai Bhajpa. Hindu-Musalman ke dange karwane ho, theka de do inko, ye bade mahir hai, doh minute me dange kara denge (BJP is the number one party in orchestrating riots. If you want riots between Hindu-Muslims, give them a contract and they will get it done in two minutes).”

The Delhi Chief Minister started his 28-minute speech with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mantram”.

The rally, named ‘Haryana Bachao Rally’, was held just less than a kilometre away from DN College where Kejriwal had studied during his college days.

“DN college wale hain yaha pe?(Are people from DN College here?),” asked Kejriwal amid cheers. “Hisar me aake achha lag raha hai…Siwani me paida hua tha (I am feeling good after coming to Hisar… I was born in neighbouring town of Siwani),” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana AAP convener Naveen Jaihind said, “We will soon initiate the process to choose candidates for all 90 seats in Haryana. People of the state are fed up with the politics of CBI (Congress, BJP and INLD) whose leaders only promote their family members.”

