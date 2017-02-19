AAP to contest Madhya Pradesh elections next year against ‘BJP misrule’

Gopal Rai. (File Photo) Gopal Rai. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party would contest the 2018 Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh against the “misrule” of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the basis of “good governance and development model” of the Delhi Government, headed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. “The AAP would contest next assembly polls in state showcasing the development model and good governance of the AAP government in Delhi vis-à-vis the misrule of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh,” the party leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said here today.

He was addressing a training camp organised for the AAP observers from 230 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Rai said the AAP would “win” Punjab and Goa elections held recently, and its next destination would be Madhya Pradesh, a BJP stronghold.

“The party is emerging as a political alternative across the country. AAP is all set to form governments in Goa and Punjab. Our next goal would be Madhya Pradesh and (to achieve that) the party has appointed Observers in each of 230 constituencies,” he added.

Rai said the Delhi government succeeded in implementing various welfare measures, despite “several obstacles” being put in its way by the Central government.

“Despite the obstacles by the Centre, the Delhi Government has managed to implement several public welfare schemes in the field of health, education, electricity etc. We should take these good works to the public,” he said.

On the occasion, AAP state convener Alok Agrawal announced to launch a movement against the state government.