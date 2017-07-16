AAP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Gopal Rai

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would contest all 230 seats during the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. “We are going to contest Assembly elections from all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” Rai told reporters in Bhopal. “For this, we have completed our homework,” he added.

Rai, who is AAP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge, said it had appointed leaders who would be in-charge for each Assembly constituency. Besides, workers who would be stationed at polling booths during the election have been selected, he said. The AAP won’t form alliance with any other party in the state, he said. “We are going to take on the Congress and BJP on our own strength,” Rai said. The Congress and BJP were two sides of the same coin and both parties had betrayed farmers, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App