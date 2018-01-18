AAP to contest all elections in Maharashtra: Sudhir Sawant

He said that the process to reform the state unit was underway and a new team would be announced shortly. He said that the process to reform the state unit was underway and a new team would be announced shortly.

Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Sawant, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), today said that the party’s Maharashtra unit would contest all elections barring gram panchayat polls.

“From now on, AAP Maharashtra will contest all elections be it for the Parliament, Assembly, local body, municipal corporations or nagar panchayats. We have decided to fight every election except the ones for gram panchyats,” Sawant told reporters at a press conference.

He said that the process to reform the state unit was underway and a new team would be announced shortly. “We are going to reform the state executive committee (SEC) of the party within a month and the names will be announced very soon,” he said, adding that AAP would launch a crusade to “dunk” the present BJP-led Maharashtra government into the Arabian Sea.

He said that the party would be setting up a group called the “Friends of Farmers” in which well informed volunteers would interact with farmers of different states and solve their agrarian woes. Sharing his opinion on the surgical strikes which AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had raised doubts about, Sawant said it was unfortunate that the army’s action was being politicised.

“It was really unfortunate that the Army’s action was politicised. Let the Army do its job. But tell me what did we get in return? The Pakistani army has conducted over 40 surgical strikes on us. I don’t say all were surgical strikes, but it is true that we are losing our jawans there.”

He asked that if Army jawans had entered enemy zones with body cameras during the surgical strikes, why was the government not showing the footage.

