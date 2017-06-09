AAP team to visit Mandsaur

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday said that a party team will visit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh Friday, where five farmers were killed in police firing. Slamming the BJP, AAP said the ruling party was ignoring the demands of farmers. New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday said that a party team will visit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh Friday, where five farmers were killed in police firing. Slamming the BJP, AAP said the ruling party was ignoring the demands of farmers. AAP has announced a nationwide stir on farmer issues.

Following the death of farmers, AAP made five demands — action against police officers responsible for the firing, waiver of farmers’ debts, implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, round-the-clock power supply for irrigation and application of the Delhi-model of providing Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers as compensation for failed crops.“The biggest reason for the protests in MP and other states is that the BJP governments at the Centre and the states are ignoring farmers’ demands. The BJP promised that they would give 50 per cent more than the production cost as MSP…but farmers don’t get the basic cost,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

