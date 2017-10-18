AAP targets former CM Sheila Dikshit over cooperative bank irregularities

Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo) Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo)

The AAP on Wednesday targeted former chief minister Sheila Dikshit over allegations of corruption in a local cooperative bank, saying the veteran Congress leader was shielding Chief Secretary M M Kutty on the issue as it relates to her tenure. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed she was coming out in support of Kutty since he was serving as her principal secretary when the alleged irregularity over appointments and promotions took place in Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank Ltd.

Dikshit on Tuesday had come out in support of bureaucrats in the Delhi administration, saying that it has “some of the most efficient” bureaucrats, responding to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s diatribe against the babus over their “laxity”. “A panel of Delhi Assembly has been seeking accountability from Chief Secretary M M Kutty and other bureaucrats over the irregularities in the appointments and promotions in the bank. When that is being done, why is Sheila Dikshit so concerned?

“The reason behind Sheila Dikshit praising officers is abundantly clear. They are evading accountability for a scam committed right under her nose, when she was the chief minister of Delhi,” Bharadwaj said. When contacted, Diskhit said she did not defend any particular officer.

“My comments were not related to any specific officer, but the entire bureaucracy. If they have anything (proof) against any officer, then action should be taken,” she said. Bharadwaj said the Delhi Assembly committee had questioned Kutty over the bank scam and had directed him to take action against some of his subordinates. “He (Kutty) has not only failed to respond to the committee, but there is no communication from him about the action he had been directed to take,” Bharadwaj said.

