AAP takes a dig at PM Modi over 2G case verdict    

The Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case by a special court, saying it was “apparent that some foul play, some deal” has happened.

Speaking to reporters at Bengaluru, Singh said, “It is clear that Modi is supporting the corrupt.”

“If the CBI failed to prove the charges against the accused then it is apparent that some foul play, some deal has happened due to which the accused are going unpunished in all the cases whether it is 2G case, Vyapam case, and Mallya,” he said.

Expressing his dismay, Singh said the case was tried based on Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai’s report.

Media had run stories and news channels conducted long debates peeling off the details of the scam layer by layer revealing that inexperienced and ineligible companies were given the contract throwing all the norms to wind, he added.

Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were on Thursday acquitted by a special court in New Delhi in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Fifteen others accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

Buoyed by the 2G spectrum case verdict, the Congress on Thursday said that truth has finally prevailed and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apologise to the nation for the BJP’s alleged “propaganda and lies” on the issue.

In a counterattack, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Congress should not treat the 2G verdict as a “badge of honour.”

The party’s “zero loss theory” was proved wrong when the apex court squashed spectrum allocation in 2012, he added.

