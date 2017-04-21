AAP survey claims win in 218 wards

Citing an internal survey conducted in association with a professional agency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday claimed that trends indicate a win for the party in at least 218 wards. A sample size of 31,507 respondents were interviewed between April 7 and 17 for the survey, which concluded that a ‘sizeable section of traditional BJP voters are showing a shift towards AAP following the house tax waiver announcement.’

“The survey shows an overall satisfaction level of 80 per cent with electricity bills, and 72 per cent with water bills across segments in Delhi. The BJP is likely to win 39 wards and the Congress eight. Independents and others could win seven wards. AAP is projected to get 51.2 per cent votes, BJP 28.1 per cent and Congress 9.2 per cent. Indepen-dents/others could get 11.5 per cent votes,” senior AAP leader Ashish Khetan said Thursday.

The BJP also claimed it would secure over 200 seats. Opposition parties trashed AAP’s claims following the survey.

