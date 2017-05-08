AAP stuck in legal tangle again: Here is a list of cases against its members

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Express File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Express File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is embroiled in yet another controversy. Sacked water minister Kapil Mishra alleged that Kejriwal got Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain at his residence. Though the party denied the charges, the Opposition has demanded his resignation as Chief Minister of Delhi. Mishra has alleged involvement of AAP members in the water tanker scam, political funding mismanagement during Punjab poll campaigning and Kejriwal’s inaction on issues needing critical attention relating to both the party and the government.

Here is a list of all the probes against AAP MLAs and government officials in AAP-run Delhi government:

Akhilesh Tripathi

On February 6, 2015, an FIR was filed against AAP MLA from Model Town Akhilesh Tripathi on charges of causing hurt, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and molestation. He was arrested on November 26, 2015 and given bail a day later. On March 3 last year, he was acquitted on grounds of antithetical testimonies of public witnesses. Also, the police was unable to find the brother of the woman complainant who she had alleged was beaten by Tripathi.

Manoj Kumar

The AAP MLA from Kondli was booked in 2015 on charges of extortion. He was arrested on November 21 the same year.

Sharad Chauhan

AAP MLA Sharad Chauhan from Narela was booked on July 20, 2016 on charges of abetment to suicide, circulating videos of a woman without consent and kidnapping. He was arrested on July 31 and granted bail on August 11.

Commando Surender Singh

Commando Surender Singh was arrested on August 21, 2015 on charges of kidnapping a public servant, obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. He was given bail the next day and the case did not hold ground in court.

Somnath Bharti

The AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar was booked last year on charges of assaulting a public servant on duty. Other counts included obstructing public servant/s from discharging their duty, rioting and under sections of prevention of damage to public property law. Court observed that the security guards who were allegedly assaulted by Bharti were not technically public servants so the first two counts did not hold.

He was earlier arrested in a dowry case and also on charges of domestic violence, attempt to murder, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from Okhla was booked last year in July on counts of attempt to culpable homicide, molestation, threatening and criminal intimidation, and threatening the complainant to withdraw their complaint. A woman who was the complainant told the police that she was being pressured to take her statement back. She added that people were calling her from unknown phone numbers threatening her to withdraw her complaint.

Dinesh Mohaniya

The AAP legislator was booked on charges of molestation and threatening a woman. He was arrested on July 25 last year and given bail four days later.

Jitender Tomar

Tomar was arrested on June 9, 2015 on counts of forgery. He was accused of forging his LLB and B.Sc. degrees.

Gulab Singh

The MLA was arrested in Gujarat in October last year when he was preparing for Kejriwal’s Surat pre-election rally. He was the in-charge of the party’s Gujarat unit and was accused of being part of a large extortion syndicate.

Naresh Yadav

Naresh Yadav was arrested on July 24 last year and given bail on July 30. He was booked under Sections 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was accused of directing co-accused Vijay Kumar of desecrating pages of the Quran.

Sandeep Kumar

Sandeep Kumar was arrested on September 3 last year and was given bail four days later. Kumar was serving as Women and Child Development Minister in Delhi government and charge leveled against him was of rape. He was accused of raping the woman on pretext of providing her help to get a ration card. The woman complained that he has also recorded the act and was blackmailing her with the video.

Prakash Jarwal

The legislator from Deoli was arrested in August last year after a woman complained of misbehaving with her.

Jagdeep Singh

The AAP MLA was arrested and given bail on the same day on May 29 last year. He was booked for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint.

Mahindra Yadav

He was arrested on allegations of rioting and assaulting a public servant in January last year. He is on bail currently.

Satyender Jain

On Saturday, sacked water minister of Delhi Kapil Mishra alleged that Jain had given Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. Kapil Mishra has also said that several members of the AAP were involved in a multi-crore water tanker scam, details of which he wishes to present to investigative authorities.

