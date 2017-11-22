AAP alleges corruption in SDMC, stages walkout

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a walkout from the House meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), alleging corruption in the building department of the civic body.

SDMC Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Ramesh Matiala said the corporation did not answer several questions he had raised two months ago, and that “it was a deliberate attempt to hide corrupt practices within the department.” Matiala said he had asked the corporation about the number of buildings reconstructed in areas where demolition drives had taken place. In reply, Matiala alleged, the department informed him that there was no record of it. AAP councillor Jarnail Singh echoed similar views and said the corporation gave vague answers to most questions raised on the status of unauthorised constructions.

South Corporation Mayor, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said, “If the AAP leaders are not satisfied with the answers, they should have allowed the House to function, and sought answers from us. But, halting the House without allowing us to give answers is wastage of taxpayers’ money and amounts to stalling development work in Delhi.”

The AAP councillors staged a walkout after raising slogans for an hour in front of the Mayor and the Commissioner. Congress leader in the House, Abhishek Dutt, said AAP should have got concrete answers but added that walking out is no solution.