AAP slams DDA plot to Vijay Goel who says he’s targeted

Reacting to The Indian Express report that the Delhi Development Authority changed its layout plan to allot a north Delhi plot earmarked for a post office to an NGO closely associated with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, the AAP Thursday slammed the DDA and former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for not making any such concession to allot land to the Delhi government for construction of hospitals and mohalla clinics.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, referring to The Indian Express report, tweeted saying “it pains me” that Delhi government was not being given land for mohalla clinics, and Delhi government’s “own land” was “not being allowed” for the purpose.

Questioning the allotment of land to Vaish Aggarwal Educational Society (VAES) by the then DDA chairman Najeeb Jung, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said it should be asked in how “many cases till now has the DDA… allotted land by allowing the applicant to change the reason for purchase as per his requirements”. He alleged that Jung had continuously blocked welfare projects of the Delhi government, while favouring the BJP.

On Thursday, The Indian Express had reported that the DDA changed its layout plan to allot a plot to VAES in September 2016. In fact, Goel’s NGO kept asking for the plot, adjacent to a school it runs. And at one point, it openly upbraided the DDA for seeking documents. DDA records of 2015 mentioned Goel as VAES vice-president, son Siddhant and daughter Vidyun among members. The VAES sought land from the DDA to set up a toy bank.

Bhardwaj said: “If you look at the way DDA has been operating, they have never given the Delhi government any land for doing public work. At different times, Delhi’s Health Secretary, Health Minister, Chief Minister have written to the DDA and its (then) chairman, Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, repeatedly… and said that these are the land pieces of the DDA which are lying empty and we need these land pieces to make mohalla clinics and hospitals. But DDA has not given us any land.”

He said several letters had been sent by the AAP government in Delhi for procurement of empty land, including a “detailed list of 18 properties… being unlawfully used by societies where terms of conditions had expired”.

“The government had requested for these plots to build hospitals and mohalla clinics that the land had initially been sanctioned for, but no response has come. The Transport department repeatedly sent petitions for land for bus depots, but to no avail. Landfill areas around Delhi are overflowing but land is not being made available for that either,” Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile Vijay Goel, at a press conference Thursday, denied any wrongdoing and said of the VAES: “Initially, the Society wanted 1000 sq m plot, which could have been allotted anywhere, but the reason for opting this lesser area (488 sq m) site for this noble cause was that it is surrounded by Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters, where the underprivileged children reside. Also, the Society has already been working in this Jhuggi-Jhopri area.”

Goel, who put up the same defence in a letter to The Indian Express, said: “I resigned from the post of Vice President of the VAES in 2013 itself and the copy of the current/existing Members had been duly sent to the Registrar of Societies at that time… Further, I am not even active in day to day activities of VAES.”

“If the DDA has papers which has my name, it is because you have to submit the names of all the members who were a part of the Society at the time of its formation,” he said. He claimed that when the application for land was made in 2013 he was “neither a member of Rajya Sabha nor a minister”.

“Is it wrong to be a minister? We work 24 hours for society,” Goel said. “Layout plans are changed repeatedly every month.”

