AAP: Six months lost, will contest from 10 seats

AAP Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai (File Photo) AAP Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai (File Photo)

AAP leaders have said that the loss of six months of work in Gujarat had hampered the party’s chances, leaving it with the choice to contest just ten out of 182 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. “By wasting six months, AAP hampered its chances, otherwise it would have been a big alternative there,” said AAP’s Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai.

“It is a fact in Gujarat that AAP has been affected because of the slow work which happened after Punjab (elections). Our speed had become quite slow. That is why we took a realistic approach and decided to contest from a few seats. If this gap of six months had not happened, our party would have possibly been in a different situation there. For AAP, this six-month break has had a great impact,” Rai said.

Rai drew parallels between his party’s pre-poll “overconfidence in Punjab” to Congress’s attitude in Gujarat about its performance. “In my view, the manner in which we had become slightly overconfident in Punjab, Congress is going towards that kind of overconfidence in Gujarat. This is probably dangerous,” Rai said. “In Punjab, we became confident too soon and the result was that our people stopped working hard on the ground.”

Rai said, “Even in seats that we are not contesting, we are going to campaign against the BJP.”

