AAP should have backed, taken note ban pitch off BJP: Goa leader

OSCAR REBELO, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election manager in Goa in the recent state polls, has criticised party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “Modi obsession” and the party’s failure to “distinguish between the actual exercise of demonetisation and the perception around it” as two of the reasons for AAP’s recent electoral drubbings. Rebelo on Friday said that AAP should have “welcomed” demonetisation and “warned the BJP to ensure they follow the raids and follow-up exercises first with their own lot”.

“The whole foundation of AAP is fighting corruption. With demonetisation, BJP went and appropriated it in one single action. We went hammer and tongs behind them on the theoretical act of demonetisation. We failed to see them for what they were — proper election campaign traps,” Rebelo told The Indian Express. “We should have campaigned by taking it (issue of demonetisation) from Shah and Modi, by stressing that these actions were because of pressure AAP put on them — the months of anti-corruption crusade we put out. We should have capitalised these actions, calling it ‘AAP Premium’.”

Criticising the “organised campaign” against the Opposition, Rebelo said, “In which other country do you see such heavy pounding of the Opposition? Here the rulers are praised for actions that they build in theory but do not follow. The Opposition that asks questions — be it Arvind (Kejriwal) or (Congress vice-president) Rahul Gandhi — are pounded in public. (They are) shamed, with names called. Show me an organised campaign against Shah or Modi; it’s just few voices here and there. But I can show campaigns against the names in Opposition.”

On Friday, Goan Daily The Navhind Times published an open letter by Rebelo, “Oh Arvind, My Arvind”, in which he called “Modi obsession” as the party’s biggest mistake in this poll season. He also put the Prashant Bhushan-Yogendra Yadav “fiasco” as another reason for the defeat. “Bhushan and Yogendra cannot pretend to be angels, as they assiduously tried to sabotage AAP chances in Delhi in 2015. Their ugly, public ejection horrified us and did far more damage to brand AK (Arvind Kejriwal),” Rebelo wrote

On demonetisation, he told The Indian Express, “The mistake we did was in delaying to distinguish between the actual exercise and the perception around it…. People vote on perceptions. That perception came with a huge cost…. We should have welcomed it and warned the BJP to ensure they follow the raids and follow-up exercises first with their own lot.”

With the party coming a cropper in Goa despite putting up candidates in all 40 constituencies, Rebelo said AAP is now trying to build a strong voice as opposition through public meetings and media conferences. Rebelo said, “Today we don’t know who we are fighting, frankly. It’s like throwing darts in the dark. The mandate, whether we like it or not, is a Hindutva mandate. Let’s be honest: we (AAP) could not penetrate into any Hindu areas. In our Christian and other minority-dominated constituencies we couldn’t win on the winability factor.”

Analysing the results, he said, “We did our math. I truly believe there is a conscientious vote bank and a vote bank you can purchase. (But) even the conscientious vote bank, though they believed in us, went with the Congress in the end. It’s the fear of BJP which was so high in Goa that they thought they might as well go with a party which has had an experience of being in power in the past.”

Emphasising that AAP could not convert “that fear into votes”, Rebelo said, “We failed in that as we went with the wrong points to the people. We thought people will fight our fight. After having looked at the entire campaign in Goa and studying the election reports of other states, I can now confidently say that you can never unite Indians against corruption.”

He also said, “I kept saying rabid Hindus will not come with us, but let’s take the liberal and the conservative Hindus and the minorities together on this good governance and anti-corruption plank. But you just can’t — they are just not able to come together on this. Look at the results: Laxmikant Parsekar and his other MLAs were voted out, BJP managed only 13, and that was Goa, a stronghold of BJP telling them in their own way that it’s a lesson against corruption.

“But somehow we could not get everyone to say the same thing across. We were fighting our own battles, which turned to be wrong.”

