AAP says its promise of SIT action was derailed by Centre

Family members of ’84 riots victims. (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Family members of ’84 riots victims. (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

In its election manifesto in 2015, the AAP had described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as “one of the lowest points in the history of Delhi”, promising justice through the notification of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Now, with another anniversary of the riots coming up, the government has alleged that the BJP-led Centre has “derailed their SIT”.

In 2016, with Punjab Assembly polls round the corner, the AAP government had made a number of promises to families of riot victims — repair of their homes, electricity, enhanced compensation and waiver of power bills. But each promise has been mired in political allegations and oneupmanship between the BJP and AAP.

A government spokesperson said, “The government has ensured that electricity bills of victims have been waived. Their homes have also been fixed and we are building parks for residents. The government has ensured that each family has received Rs 5 lakh compensation.”

But BJP countered that the AAP’s claims are an attempt to save face.

Leader of opposition in the House, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, alleged, “What AAP is saying is laughable. The compensation has come from the Centre.

Does building parks for riot victims imply that they wouldn’t build parks for others? The electricity bill waiver is also an eyewash because they still get bills.”

However, it is the promise of an SIT which had always been prime for the party.

In fact, before the 2016 anniversary of the riots, the party had taken out full-page advertisements asking the Centre to “do something” or hand the cases over to them.

Asked about the SIT, the government spokesperson said, “AAP had wanted to form its own SIT, but the Centre did not allow this… they are not serious. The BJP-led government had constituted an SIT on February 16, 2015, to investigate cases within six months. Later, the SIT’s deadline was first extended till February 2016 and then till August 11, 2017. Not one person has been arrested.”

Gupta said, “Why did they claim they could form an SIT and look into the investigation, when they knew this was outside their purview? This was simply an attempt to get votes in Punjab.”

