AAP Russia trip funded by corrupt businessman: Kapil Mishra

In a fresh slew of allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP leadership, ousted minister Kapil Mishra Sunday claimed that a businessman allegedly involved in the high security numberplate scam — flagged by AAP back in 2013 — sponsored senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh’s trip to Russia. “Does the CM know that Sanjay Singh’s trip to Russia was sponsored by businessman Sheetal Prasad Singh, who is involved in the Rs 400 crore scam…?” he alleged, as he launched his ‘Let’s clean AAP’ campaign and asked disgruntled party volunteers to join the movement and cleanse the party of “corrupt elements”.

Reacting to Mishra’s allegations of corruption for the first time, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said “it is most hurtful when a friend backstabs you”. He added that theallegations levelled against him were “baseless”. “We must be doing something right and that’s why the opposition is attacking us like this. They see us as a threat,” he said. Kejriwal was speaking at an all-party meeting on Sunday.

Mishra also did a turnaround by apologising to expelled AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. “I want to apologise to former AAP leaders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav with folded hands. We should have paid heed to their views back then,” Mishra said. This, however, drew a curt response from Yadav: “Why apologise to me… You owe an apology to all the volunteers. The truth of the entire episode should come out before the people.”

AAP spokesperson Nagendar Sharma tweeted, “The AAP leadership rubbished the allegations. “Horribly wrong script being handed over to Kapil Mishra… Probe into high security numberplates scam was ordered by Saurabh Bhardwaj in 49 days government in February 2014. Then L-G Jung reversed the decision. In Jan 2016, Delhi government again sent the HSNP file to Delhi ACB despite L-G having sent the case for arbitration on company’s request. BJP had tried to rake up this issue in June last year but went silent when it came to know that file was lying with its ACB since months.”

Hitting out at Mishra, Sanjay Singh said, “The same person is repeatedly lying and jumping from one allegation to another… He said I went abroad to work against the country and now he is saying I went with Sheetal Singh. Are there any documents to prove that Sheetal Singh has any connection with the company?” In a previous press conference, Sanjay Singh had clarified that he knew Sheetal Singh personally and was, therefore, invited to his nephew’s wedding in Russia. He had backed his claims with photographs of the trip.

Following the allegations on Sunday, Sheetal Singh threatened to file a defamation suit against Mishra. The businessman, who has been closely associated with the AAP as a supporter, also clarified that he has no connection with the private company since 2004, contrary to the allegations levelled by Mishra.

