AAP releases documentary mocking Manohar Lal Khattar govt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a documentary film, Khattar Lal, Haryana Be-haal, highlighting the “unkept promises” of the three-year-old BJP government, in Chandigarh on Saturday. Haryana Aam Aadmi Party unit president Naveen Jaihind released the documentary.

“The film features the promises made by BJP and the current situation in Haryana. Our film highlights the problems the common people are facing. We have interviewed youths who said they feel cheated due to rise in unemployment in the state. They (BJP) keep talking about cows but the same are forced to die hungry on the roads,” said Jaihind.

“The BJP had promised to rein in inflation, improve infrastructure in government schools and hospitals and provide employment to youths. However, instead of keeping its promises, the party has aggravated the situation in the state. As many as 700 schools have been closed during the BJP-rule due to lack of sufficient students in classes. This happened because of poor infrastructure in government schools,” added Jaihind.

