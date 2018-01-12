AAP relaunches itself in Maharashtra, Kejriwal accuses BJP of adopting ‘divide and rule’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express file photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express file photo)

With less than 16 months left for the 2019 general elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) re-launched itself in Maharashtra with party chief Arvind Kejriwal addressing a rally at Sindkhed Raja in Buldana district on Friday.

Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, “the party has been adopting the divide and rule strategy to rule the country only for the sake of power. This was exactly how only 60,000 englishmen ruled 30 crore Indians for about 200 years. The only agenda of the BJP is to pit various castes and religions against each other. BJP is a party of traitors.”

Kejriwal added, “The dream to see India divided and weakened, which Pakistan has been seeing for the past seventy years, is being realised by the BJP in just three years of its rule.”

The AAP national convener also alleged that the BJP supporters carried out attacks on Dalits recently at Bhima-Koregaon.

Kejriwal chose Sindkhed Raja, the birth place of Shivaji’s much-revered mother Jijamata, on the day of her birth anniversary. On the occasion, Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, a former congressman who had launched his own Shivrajya party a few years ago, joined AAP along with his followers. Kejriwal paid tributes to Jijamata at her Samadhi there.

Asking the people if the country will be able to achieve progress if people remain divided, Kejriwal spoke about achievements of his government in Delhi. “AAP government in Delhi built 300 new schools as against the Modi government’s plan to handover government schools to private institutes and corporate houses. The Delhi government school were earlier preferred only by the poor but now all types of students enroll themselves there. And the results are 10 percent better than private school,” he said.

He also claimed that electricity is being supplied at the cheapest rates in the national capital while the BJP ruled states, including Maharashtra, are selling it at steep rates as they are hand-in-glow with private power companies.

Kejriwal also raised the issue of farmers’ suicide in Maharashtra. “The farmers are dying here and the state government has left them high and dry. Within three months of our coming to power in Delhi, our government gave aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to Delhi farmers whose crops had been damaged by heavy rains. This is the highest ever compensation given to farmers anywhere in the country till date,” he said.

He called upon farmers to put up a united fight against the Modi government for the demand to fulfill the promise of implementation of Swaminathan Commission report.

