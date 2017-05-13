AAP rebel Kapil Mishra accuses Arvind Kejriwal of using MLAs as shield

Former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra today mounted a fresh attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using AAP MLAs as a “shield” after party legislator Sanjeev Jha announced a hunger strike to counter the rebel leader’s ongoing fast. Jha was detained by the police while he was proceeding to stage the planned hunger strike outside Mishra’s residence. He was taken to Sarai Rohilla police station. Jha has demanded that Mishra come clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.
In an “open letter” to Kejriwal, Mishra, whose hunger strike entered the fourth day, again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.
“How much drama will you create to hide one truth. You are trying all tactics to divert attention.
“You (Kejriwal) made a strategy to use MLAs as a shield. However, only one MLA came forward to be that shield?” Mishra said, adding that his next “expose” would be tomorrow.
Earlier in the day, Jha who is an MLA from Burari, went to Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, to “seek blessings”.
“On May 7, Kapil Mishra had said that Arvind Kejriwal had met Satyendar Jain where he paid him Rs 2 crore. My question to him is at what time did he meet the chief minister. Which car did he use? I have the entire day’s video footage (of people entering Kejriwal).
“The whole world knows about Kejriwal’s credentials and he (Mishra) should give evidence to back his claim. If it turns out to be true, even I will join him in his hunger strike against Kejriwal,” Jha said. Mishra hit back at Jha with another “open letter” and “advised” him to drink lots of water during the hunger strike.
- May 13, 2017 at 4:14 pmBJP and other parties leaders...Do you really think people are that stupid that they can not see through your tricks and scams against an honest man.(Mr. Kejriwal). Desh kaa kya bhala huua hai so far dosto Modi jee ke aane par. Batyo Itne IT professionals he has hired so that who ever post anything against Modi jee it gets deleted and anything that is against Kejriwal jee is published and shown on TV and print Media. Dosto Saab socho itna kyo darte hai yeh logg AAP se... Kyonki saab kee poll khul jayiegi. Saab kee.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 4:05 pmModi Bhagat desh ko doubo denge. Please understand their tricks people.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 4:00 pmWe all know what BJP is doing now. Kapil Mishra would soon join BJP. Even though he is refuting this now but remember my words he will eventually join BJP. Honestly tell me guys don't you think all the media over reacts when it comes to Kejriwal jee. But when BJP leaders do something wrong NO hue and cry over that.Why? Saara media bika hua hai.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 3:54 pmKindly understand that all the parties must show details of their spendings. People have right to know where their tax money is going. Please understand people that we must have right to ask any public representative about the public money. Let us not target just one PARTY. We want answers from all political leaders and not just one. Majority of our people would agree that most of the politicians in all the parties are corrupt traitors who don't care about COUNTRY.Reply