AAP rally on Punjab CM turf: Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh to take on Badal in Lambi

Hoping to repeat his party’s Delhi success in poll-bound Punjab, AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced at a rally in Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency of Lambi that Jarnail Singh, AAP MLA from Rajouri Garden in the national capital, would be the party candidate against the Punjab chief minister.

Jarnail Singh, a former journalist, first hit the headlines when he hurled a shoe at the then Union minister P Chidambaram at a press conference in 2009. At the rally at village Kollianwali of Lambi, Kejriwal called Jarnail Singh as “Dilli ka Sher (Lion of Delhi)”.

“Friends, Congress and SAD have a unique ‘setting’, which is to ensure that Badals win every single time. Congress deliberately fielded weak candidates from Lambi and Jalalabad. We have already fielded our one lion Bhagwant Mann from Jalalabad. Now, our second lion Jarnail Singh will contest from Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency of Lambi,” Kejriwal said.

He also claimed minister Bikram Singh Majithia would lose his security deposit against AAP candidate and lawyer Himmat Singh Shergill from Majitha constituency. “Majithia is the one who has eaten away the youths of Punjab. He is the one who is behind drug business in Punjab and our candidate Shergill will get his security forfeited,” Kejriwal said.

“Just wait for the code of conduct to be imposed. The day is not far when entire Punjab is going to unite and come out of homes to fight the battle against corrupt Badals,” he added.

After being announced as Lambi candidate, Jarnail Singh said, “Battle of Lambi will be a historic one. History will be scripted from here. Logo ko badlaav chahiye naaki Badal. Aisi jung hogi ki zamana yaad rakhega (People of Lambi need change, not Badal. This battle will be remembered by all).”

Attacking state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal said his “seriousness” to eliminate drugs from Punjab could be gauged from the fact that former SAD minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur had been inducted in the party. “Phillaur’s son was named in multi-crore drug racket. Then, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, another Akali and once the right-hand man of Majithia, has too been given a place in Congress. If this is not a friendly match, then what is it?” said Kejriwal.