AAP raises CBI case related to medical college clearance

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday sought Union health minister JP Nadda’s response over a case registered by the CBI against four persons for allegedly trying to get a debarred medical college in Haryana cleared. The CBI arrested three persons on the charge of using “unfair means” to get clearance for a medical college in Jhajjar, which was under government scanner, to admit students, earlier this month.

The case was registered against Narender Singh, Kunwar Nishant Singh, both residents of Vasant Kunj, and Vaibhav Sharma and V K Sharma, residents of Noida. Vaibhav, V K Sharma and Nishant have been arrested.

Senior AAP leader Ashutosh said ‘The World College of Medical Sciences’, run by Narender and Kunwar Nishant, was barred from admitting students by the Supreme Court for having substandard facilities and non-fulfillment of required criteria.

He also alleged, citing an FIR, that the deal for lifting of ban on the medical college involved “huge sum of money” which was to be paid to “senior most functionary” in Health ministry through a journalist. “An inquiry should be conducted in it,” said Ashutosh, who circulated a copy of the FIR.

Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh too alleged “corruption” in the ministry. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of quit corruption. But, if his resolve is genuine then he should answer these questions,” Singh said.

