AAP puts up united face after Khaira takes over as LoP, Phoolka stays away

AAP Saturday held a show of unity after the appointment of Sukhpal Khaira as the Leader of Opposition, but Khaira’s predecessor H S Phoolka stayed away from the meeting. With AAP state president Bhagwant Mann sitting by his side, Khaira said there were no differences within the party. He praised Mann saying he had full faith in his leadership and that of Aman Arora, the co-president of AAP’s state unit. Only weeks ago, Khaira had resigned as Chief Whip of the party in the Vidhan Sabha after the leadership selected Mann as state unit president.

Referring to the absence of Phoolka from the meeting, Khaira told reporters that he could not come due to a delayed flight. He thanked Phoolka for having led the party in the Assembly in an exemplary manner. “Nobody ever leaves a post voluntarily, not even a village chowkidar. But here, Phoolka ji quit the post to pursue the cases of 1984 riot victims, something which he has been passionately involved in for the last 33 years,” he said.

Lok Insaaf Party MLAs, Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjeet Singh Bains were also present in the meeting today. When contacted, Phoolka said he had chosen to come to his constituency of Dakha as there were severe health problems afflicting the area. “There is absolutely no truth that I am annoyed or something,” he said.

In the meeting on Saturday, while addressing the issue of GST being levelled on items used for Langars in Gurdwaras, Khaira demanded that along with the Golden Temple, all social welfare institutes must be kept out of the GST.

Accusing the Congress government and Akalis for “politicising” GST imposition on ‘langar sewa’, Khaira said such services in all religions should be kept out of the ambit of taxation. “Besides exempting ‘langar’ (Sikh community kitchen) served in Darbar Sahib, the langar sewa performed in all faiths – Hindu, Christians, Muslims and even Dalits – should also be exempted from GST,” Khaira said.

Khaira said the AAP MLAs will shortly meet Justice J S Narang, who has been appointed to head a panel look into allegations of impropriety against minister Rana Gurjit Singh in a multi-crore sand mining auction case. “This inquiry is just a whitewash and I am sure it will only give a clean chit to Rana Gurjit. We are going to meet Justice Narang in order to show him the correct path in conducting the inquiry,” he said.

