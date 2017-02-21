AAP protests outside Surat BJP office over Naliya gangrape, Sanand

Police detain an AAP worker during a protest rally in Vadodara. Source: Bhuprendra Rana Police detain an AAP worker during a protest rally in Vadodara. Source: Bhuprendra Rana

More Than 15 AAP workers were detained here on Monday for not dispersing after staging a brief protest against Naliya gangrape and alleged police lathicharge on a recent rally of farmers in Sanand. The protest was staged in front of Surat BJP office. The detained AAP workers were released later, police said.

Over hundred AAP workers, including party’s South Gujarat convenor Kishor Desai, Surat spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani, Vallabh Dadhi and Mohan Patel chanted slogans against BJP outside the Surat city BJP headquarters on Udhna main road.

Yogesh Jadvani said, “We staged our peaceful protest only after obtaining police permission for protest.”

The BJP leaders also deployed youth in the office premises. Surat police deployed additional security to prevent clash between both the groups.