AAP plans yatra in Chhattisgarh

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a 20-day yatra across Chhattisgarh, with similar rallies to follow in the months to come. The state goes to polls at the end of 2018.

The state goes to polls at the end of 2018. Senior party leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who is in charge of the state, said on Monday that the first stage of the “AAP badalbo Chhattisgarh” campaign would take place between November 1 and November 20. Senior leaders said that a second part of the rally would take place from January to March.

On Sunday, the party held a farmers’ rally in the state capital of Raipur, where Rai and other speakers hit out at the Chhattisgarh government over its policies, and the arrests and prohibitory orders during the farmer protests last week.

