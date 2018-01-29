AAP office of profit case: Delhi High Court to begin day-to-day hearing

AAP office of profit: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reschuled his two-day visit to Nagar in light of the case coming for hearing today. (Express file photo) AAP office of profit: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reschuled his two-day visit to Nagar in light of the case coming for hearing today. (Express file photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday is set to begin the day-to-day hearing of the office of profit case against the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs.

The court had last week restrained the Election Commission from passing further orders regarding the issue, effectively ruling out bye-elections till the time it passes a final order in the case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while hearing the pleas filed by 8 disqualified AAP MLAs, had said: “We will conduct the hearing on Monday and till then you (EC) will not issue any further orders regarding this issue. Do not precipitate the situation.”

He also sought the repsone of the EC and the Centre in connection with the case.

Earlier this month, the EC recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, who were appointed as Parliamentary secretaries. President Ram Nath Kovind approved the EC recommendation and the Law Ministry issued a notification in this regard.

Eight of the diaqualified MLAs filed three peititions challenging the poll panel’s order. One petition was filed by AAP MLA Alka Lamba; another by Rajesh Rishi and Som Dutt; and the third one by MLAs Kailash Gehlot, Madan Lal, Sharad Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Sarita Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, rescheduled his two-day visit to Nagpur as Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is “busy with the preparations” for the office of profit case.

