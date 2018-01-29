Office of profit case: Delhi High Court transfers AAP MLAs’ pleas to division bench

Eight AAP MLAs had last week moved the High Court to challenge the disqualifying notification. Delhi High Court (File) Eight AAP MLAs had last week moved the High Court to challenge the disqualifying notification. Delhi High Court (File)

The Delhi High Court’s single judge bench on Monday referred the plea of eight AAP MLAs challenging their disqualification for holding office of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries to division bench.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru transferred the matter to a division bench and the matter will now be heard on Tuesday.

Eight AAP MLAs had last week moved the High Court to challenge the disqualifying notification.

The court had last week restrained the Election Commission from passing further orders regarding the issue, effectively ruling out bye-elections till the time it passes a final order in the case.

On Monday, the single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court extended its interim order restraining the Election Commission from issuing bypoll notification for 20 Assembly seats.

Earlier this month, the EC had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, who were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries. President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the EC recommendation and the Law Ministry had issued a notification in this regard.

Eight of the disqualified MLAs had filed three petitions challenging the poll panel’s order. One petition was filed by AAP MLA Alka Lamba; another by Rajesh Rishi and Som Dutt; and the third one by MLAs Kailash Gehlot, Madan Lal, Sharad Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Sarita Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, rescheduled his two-day visit to Nagpur as Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is “busy with the preparations” for the office of profit case.

