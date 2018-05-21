AAP names 31 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who is in charge of the state, released the first list, which included the names of members of the intelligentsia and a former MLA. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who is in charge of the state, released the first list, which included the names of members of the intelligentsia and a former MLA. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released a list of 31 candidates for Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh set to be held later this year.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who is in charge of the state, released the first list, which included the names of members of the intelligentsia and a former MLA. “The AAP will contest all 90 seats. The party is an alternative for the people,” Rai said.

“We will do door-to-door campaigning. We will not fight the elections on the basis of money power but people’s power,” he added. Rai said his party’s aim was to bring a change in the state, like it did in Delhi.

