AAP mulls privilege motion against PM Modi for his against Bhagwant Mann

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considering moving a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “personal remarks” against its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann during the ongoing Parliament session on Tuesday.

A visibly miffed Mann told The Indian Express he was consulting his party seniors about taking up the matter on the floor of the House. “We will take a decision on the next course of action.”

Mann said the “personal comments” against him were reflective of the “baukhlahat (nervousness)” the traditional parties were having at AAP’s groundswell of support in Punjab and Goa. “His remarks are an acceptance of BJP’s defeat. Earlier, it was Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, then his son Sukhbir Singh Badal, his Union Minister wife Harsimrat Badal and Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh who used to take on me. Now, it is the turn of none other than the Prime Minister. They want to discredit me in public. Only the margins in Punjab elections will tell them what the public thinks about me,” he said.

In a telephonic interview with The Indian Express, Mann said, “Who are they to dictate my choices? Now, will the BJP tell me what to drink and what not to? When Captain Amarinder drinks openly in public and his pictures are printed, do they make a noise? Why not? Just because he is a Royal?” he asked.

Mann challenged the opponents to malign him only after providing a proof of his alleged drinking habit. “I do not need a NOC from Captain Amarinder or from a Modi. What proof they have that I drink? This is my personal life. At least, I do not drink people’s blood, like they did by rioting in Gujarat.”

Taking on the PM, Mann said, “Modi’s speech was of Sarpanch level. He forgets he is addressing the mecca of democracy. He speaks like Morarji Bapu. I felt I was in the satsang of some Baba for an hour and forty five minutes. He started addressing us as ‘behnon aur bhayion’ as if he was addressing a rally in Lucknow. He has brought the level of PM’s speech to such low.”

Mann said they were scared of his vigour and energy. “They thought I addressed so many rallies in Punjab. Then the next day I went and attended the Lok Sabha session. I spoke on the floor on Monday. There was no other MP from Punjab. Where are all MPs from Punjab?” he asked.