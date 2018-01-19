AAP MLAs disqualification LIVE UPDATES: ‘It’s a biased recommendation’

AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

The Election Commission of India on Friday recommended disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs after it found each one of them guilty of holding ‘Office of Profit’. The poll panel has communicated its opinion to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Constitution prohibits Members of Parliament and MLAs from holding any ‘Office of Profit’, which means accepting government positions that carry some financial remuneration or any other benefit such as office space or even a car. Any violation of this provision attracts disqualification of the legislator. The aim of this provision is to preserve the independence of the legislature by keeping its members away from any temptations from the executive.

AAP MLAS reported for disqualification LIVE UPDATES:

3.16 pm: “Whenever there is an investigation anywhere in the world, the accused is also given a chance to put their point across; the EC did not give any MLA such an opportunity,” says Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP spokesperson.

3.13 pm: “The report of AAP’s 21 MLAs has been sent to the President, the news is yet to be confirmed,” says Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP spokesperson.

3.10 pm: AAP says, “Will challenge Election Commission’s decision in the top court’.

3.01 pm: AAP had won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015 polls and continues to enjoy a majority even after the disqualification of the 20 MLAs.

2.58 pm: Initially, the case was against 21 MLAs but it now stands at 20 after Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh resigned to contest against Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab Assembly elections last year.

2.52 pm: These are the 20 AAP MLAs who are recommended for disqualification:

1. Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka constituency

2. Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk constituency

3. Sanjeev Jha from Burari constituency

4. Kailash Gehlot from Najafgarh constituency

5. Vijendra Garg from Rajinder Nagar constituency

6. Praveen Kumar from Jangpura constituency

7. Sharad Kumar Chauhan from Narela constituency

8. Madan Lal Khufiya from Kasturba Nagar constituency

9. Shiv Charan Goyal from Moti Nagar constituency

10. Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar constituency

11. Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli constituency

12. Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur constituency

13. Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri constituency

14. Anil Kumar Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar constituency

15. Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar constituency

16. Avtar Singh from Kalkaji constituency

17. Sukhvir Singh Dala from Mundka constituency

18. Manoj Kumar from Kondli constituency

19. Nitin Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar constituency

20. Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar constituency

2.46 pm: “BJP through its agents seriously compromises the prestige of EC just to divert the attention of nation from its all round failures,” Sharma tweeted.

2.42 pm: “This must be the first ever recommendation in EC history where a recommendation has been sent without even hearing the main matter on merits. NO HEARING TOOK PLACE IN EC ON THE POINT OF OFFICE OF PROFIT,” Sharma said.

2.40 pm: ‘What Modi govt appointed Election Commission is leaking to the media is a recommendation made without hearing the arguments of MLAs on the false allegation of office of profit – such a blatantly biased recommendation will NOT stand scrutiny in court of law,” Nagendra Sharma, the media advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted soon after the EC’s recommendation became known.

