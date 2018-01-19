Latest News
AAP MLAs’ disqualification: BJP, Congress demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj argued that if any MLA did hold the 'Office of Profit' then the people living in respective constituencies would be witness to the privileges enjoyed by the MLAs.

January 19, 2018
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have welcomed the Election Commission’s move recommending disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding ‘Office of Profit’. Soon after the EC’s decision became known, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had no right to continue. Maken also told TV channels that his party would hold a protest march in front of the Chief Minister’s Office to push for Kejriwal’s resignation.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the AAP’s recommendation of disqualification is an example that this country runs in accordance with the Constitution. “Not following the Constitution and its spirit is the characteristic of AAP. The recommendation has shown a mirror to AAP,” said Tiwari.

Meanwhile, a stunned AAP  cried foul over the EC’s decision with party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claiming that Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti made the recommendations without seeking the party’s  explanation or opinion about the alleged holding of ‘Office of Profit’ by the MLAs.

“No evidence, no argument of AAP was neither asked nor taken into consideration before the recommendations were sent to the President,” Bharadwaj told mediapersons.

Bharadwaj argued if any MLA did hold the ‘Office of Profit’, then the people living in respective constituencies would be witness to the privileges enjoyed by the MLAs. “I would like to know if any person living in the constituencies of the 20 MLAs who are alleged to have held the ‘Office of Profit’ had any knowledge about the MLAs owning a car, a house, property or any other privilege that was wrongfully enjoyed by these MLAs,” said Bharadwaj.

 

