AAP MLAs demand sacking of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan. Amanatullah Khan.

Upset with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan’s remark against Kumar Vishwas, senior legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded his expulsion from the party. According to reports, a few MLAs of the party have signed a letter, urging the party’s top leadership to expel him. A separate letter, with the same demand, has also been released by a Punjab MLA of the party.

After Kumar Vishwas pointed to reasons other than the leadership’s claim of tampering of EVMs for the party’s recent poll defeats, Khan had alleged that he was trying to “usurp” the AAP and that he harbours ambitions of leading the party.

Reacting to Khan’s allegations, Delhi minister Imran Hussain tweeted that Khan “has lost his mental balance”. The party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to take a call on the issue tonight.

When contacted, Khan said the whole campaign was “scripted” and added that he will attend the scheduled meeting. He said barely “four to five MLAs” supported the signature campaign against him.

Earlier, Vishwas had differed with Kejriwal on the issue of EVMs. He had refused to attribute the AAP’s recent poll upsets to alleged manipulation of EVMs and had instead stressed on the need to introspect.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd