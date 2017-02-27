AAP MLA’s brother held in assault case

Two persons, including the brother of an AAP MLA, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and causing hurt following an argument in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area, police said today. The incident happened last night when AAP MLA from Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi’s brother Rajeev and his associate Satish Yadav allegedly got into a fight with their neighbours.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“For the last one month, the residents have been facing inconvenience due to the arrival of people at the MLA’s Dabri house for getting tickets for the MCD polls.

“The locals alleged that people visiting the place drink liquor in cars. There have been parking issues also,” said a senior police officer.

Yesterday, when they had gone to discuss the issue, Rajeev and Satish allegedly manhandled a woman and were arrested last night, he said.

They have been booked under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 ((Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

They will be produced in court today.