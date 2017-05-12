AAP MLA Somnath Bharti used to beat, harass wife: Police to Delhi High Court

Somnath Bharti. (File Photo) Somnath Bharti. (File Photo)

Former Delhi Law Minister and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti used to allegedly beat and harass his wife, police submitted in the Delhi High Court on Friday. Bharti was arrested on September 29, 2015 after he surrendered in connection with the attempt to murder and domestic violence cases filed by his wife, Lipika Mitra.

Bharti was granted bail on October 7, 2015 after he denied the allegations levelled against him and broke down during questioning.

Alleging that the trial court did not apply its mind while granting relief to the AAP legislator, Mitra has now sought cancellation of his bail on several grounds.

The trial court had, however, directed Bharti not to leave Delhi without its prior permission and join the investigations as and when required.

“Somnath Bharti used to harass, beat and abuse the petitioner (wife) from the very beginning of the marriage, despite having knowledge about the frail health conditions of the petitioner. The medical record produced by the petitioner was examined and verified and it shows that she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension at the time of pregnancy,” the Delhi Police’s affidavit, which it filed on the court’s direction, stated.

The Delhi Police also submitted that the AIIMS medical board has opined that the scars on the woman’s body could be due to burn injuries and dog bites.

The affidavit stated that there was sufficient evidence on record for alleged offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 498A (harassment caused to woman by husband or in-laws), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against Bharti.

Earlier, the police had taken Bharti’s dog to a veterinary hospital in Moti Bagh. “The objective was to check whether the dog is capable of inflicting the kind of wounds visible near the victim’s abdomen. It also has to be checked whether it follows its master’s command, and to what extent,” an officer had told The Indian Express. Referring to Delhi Police case diary containing details of the examination of the MLA’s dog, Don, the court had said the canine, accused of attacking Lipika, does not “respond” to Bharti’s command.

