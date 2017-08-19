AAP MLA claims BJP leader’s aides threatened him, lodges complaint with police

Somnath Bharti. (File Photo) Somnath Bharti. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti has lodged a complaint with police alleging that he was threatened by some supporters of a south Delhi BJP leader, police said on Saturday. In his complaint, the Malviya Nagar MLA alleged that he was threatened by a group of 10-15 men, who claimed to be supporters of former BJP councilor Shailender Singh Monty, in Safdarjung Enclave area on August 11.

A case of wrongful restraint and intimidation has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station and the investigation has been taken up, a senior police officer said. Monty claimed that he had “no clue” about Bharti’s charges and that he was out of Delhi on the day the alleged incident occurred. “I have no role in whatever Bharti is alleging. I was out of Delhi on the day he was allegedly threatened,” he said.

