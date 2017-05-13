AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha detained outside ex-minister Kapil Mishra’s residence

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha. (Twitter) AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha. (Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha was detained by Delhi Police outside the residence of former water minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday. After his detention, Jha, in a tweet, said that he will continue his dharna whereever he goes. “I have been detained. I don’t know who is scared of my hunger strike. But I will carry on with my strike where ever they take me,” Jha said in a tweet. Earlier, Jha had said that he will hold a hunger strike at Rajghat to protest against lies being spread by Mishra. “Satyagraha against lies by Kapil Mishra. Tomorrow I start my hunger strike. Let’s meet at Rajghat tomorrow at 11 am. Satyamev Jayate,” Mishra said in a tweet yesterday.

मुझे डिटेन कर लिया गया है , पता नहीं मेरे अनशन से आख़िर डर किसको हो रहा है. पर जहाँ ले जाए मेरा अनशन जारी रहेगा. जय हिंद — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) May 13, 2017

Mishra was axed from the party earlier this week for raising allegations against against party members in the water tanker scam. Mishra alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal influenced the probe into the Rs 400 crore scam. He also said that Kejriwal took money from health minister Satyendra Jain. Mishra lodged three FIRs against Kejriwal, Jain and other several AAP leaders. “I have filed three FIRs with the CBI. The first FIR is in connection with the cash deal between Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, while the second one is on how Jain has benefitted close relatives of Arvind Kejriwal in illegal land deals,” Mishra had told news agency ANI.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dismissed Mishra’s allegations as “baseless”. The party leaders alleged that Mishra is working on the instructions of the opposition parties.

