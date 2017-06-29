Latest News
AAP MLA raises concern on Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation

Published:June 29, 2017
AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Thursday voiced her concern over the functioning of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) and said the absence of a chairman had rendered it “ineffective”. PWD engineer-in-chief Sarvagya Srivastava was appointed the chairman of the SRDC by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, but the Lieutenant Governor did not uphold his appointment. “There is ambiguity as to who will head the SRDC. Due to this, development work has been affected in my constituency,” said Lamba.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to head the SRDC. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and subsequently, Jain became the chairman of the corporation.

However, Jain appointed Srivastava as the PWD secretary and the SDRC chairman.

The LG subsequently struck down Srivastava’s appointment as PWD secretary. He is yet to give his nod to Srivastava’s appointment as SRDC chairperson.

