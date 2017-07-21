AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal booked for molestation for the second time

Prakash Jarwal (File) Prakash Jarwal (File)

A case has been filed against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who has been accused of molesting and threatening a woman. The party refuted the charges and maintained that the complainant in the case was a BJP worker. This is the second time that a case of molestation has been lodged against Jarwal. He had been booked, three months ago as well, on charges of misbehaving with a woman.

At the time, the case was lodged at the Greater Kailash Police Station under sections 354, 506, 509 and 34 of the IPC and the complaint by a woman, alleged to be a member of the Rashtravadi Janata Party. He had similarly reacted by claiming that the case was a “political game” to defame the party.

The latest FIR, lodged at the Sangam Vihar police station on Wednesday, cites the woman’s complaint as saying that Jarwal, along with 50 other men, barged into her house, molested her and threatened her. “She has claimed that Jarwal entered her house and pushed her around. She has also claimed that he used abusive language and molested her,” said a senior police officer.

Jarwal denied the allegations. He said, “The entire issue is just political vendetta. The charges are fabricated.” He added that the woman was a BJP worker. The new FIR has been lodged under sections 354, 509, 506 of the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App