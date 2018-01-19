Here is what will happen if other ruling governments lose 20 MLAs

Election Commission of India. Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission of India on Friday recommended the suspension of 20 sitting Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for holding offices of profit. The Commission has recommended the same to the President of India. The decision creates a ripple in the Delhi politics as the ruling party will have to let go of 20 constituencies in one stroke. But, the party will still continue to enjoy a majority in the Assembly thanks to its brute mandate, winning 67 seats in the 2015 elections.

While the BJP holds power in 19 states of the country, Congress rules four states and regional parties are at the helm of affair in five others. Ever imagined what will happen if 20 MLAs are disqualified in each of these states. Here is a comparative list of state governments and the new scenario that will emerge if 20 ruling party MLAs are disqualified from each state government:

Jammu & Kashmir (PDP-BJP)

Total no of seats: 89

Ruling coalition: 53

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 33

Himachal Pradesh (BJP)

Total no of seats: 68

Ruling party: 44

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 24

Uttarakhand (BJP)

Total no of seats: 71

Ruling party: 57

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 37

Haryana (BJP)

Total no of seats: 90

Ruling party: 47

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 27

Punjab (Congress)

Total no of seats: 117

Ruling party: 77

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 57

Uttar Pradesh (BJP)

Total no of seats: 404

Ruling party: 312

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 292

Rajasthan (BJP)

Total no of seats: 200

Ruling party: 160

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 140

Bihar (JDU-BJP)

Total no of seats: 243

Ruling party: 132

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 112

Gujarat (BJP+)

Total no of seats: 182

Ruling party: 100

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 80

Madhya Pradesh (BJP)

Total no of seats: 230

Ruling party: 165

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 145

Maharashtra (BJP+)

Total no of seats: 288

Ruling party: 186

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 166

Chhattisgarh (BJP)

Total no of seats: 90

Ruling party: 49

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 29

Jharkhand (BJP+)

Total no of seats: 82

Ruling party: 47

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 27

West Bengal (TMC)

Total no of seats: 295

Ruling party: 212

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 192

Meghalaya (Congress+)

Total no of seats: 60

Ruling party: 24

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 04

Assam (BJP+)

Total no of seats: 126

Ruling party: 87

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 67

Arunachal Pradesh (BJP+)

Total no of seats: 60

Ruling party: 59

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 39

Nagaland (NPF+)

Total no of seats: 60

Ruling party: 50

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 30

Manipur (BJP+)

Total no of seats: 60

Ruling party: 41

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 21

Mizoram (Congress)

Total no of seats: 40

Ruling party: 34

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 14

Tripura (CPI-M+)

Total no of seats: 60

Ruling party: 51

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 31

Odisha (BJD)

Total no of seats: 147

Ruling party: 117

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 97

Andhra Pradesh (TDP-BJP)

Total no of seats: 234

Ruling party: 106

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 86

Telangana (TRS)

Total no of seats: 119

Ruling party: 90

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 70

Karnataka (Congress+)

Total no of seats: 225

Ruling party: 124

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 104

Kerala (CPI-M +)

Total no of seats: 140

Ruling party: 90

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 70

Tamil Nadu (AIADMK)

Total no of seats: 235

Ruling party: 117

After suspension of 20 MLAs: 97

So, if 20 MLAs from each of these ruling dispensations are disqualified, new governments will have to be formed in at least 13 states, while at least three states will move to the brink of an election (mostly northeastern states). Meanwhile, the BJP will also have to let go of its strongholds like Gujarat and Bihar. Interestingly, the 20 seats AAP will lose in Delhi Assembly amount to nearly 30 per cent of the seats. Things will be even more different if we apply that logic to the list above.

