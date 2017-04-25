AAP MLA claims BJP trying to poach its legislators

AAP leader Alka Lamba AAP leader Alka Lamba

AAP MLA Alka Lamba claimed on Tuesday that she was offered a Lok Sabha ticket if she defected to the BJP and alleged the saffron outfit was trying to poach AAP legislators by offering them coveted posts. Lamba said she got a call from a BJP leader who offered her a Lok Sabha ticket and a post similar to the one given to former AAP leader Shazia Ilmi. She, however, refused to name the BJP leader.

“The BJP is making its leaders call up AAP MLAs and tell them that the party is coming to an end. You (AAP MLAs) will be given an MP ticket or an important position in the government. We can do this for you by telling (BJP president) Amit Shah.

“The BJP leader said Modi-ji will soon impose the President’s Rule in Delhi just like it did in Arunchal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Lamba said in a series of tweets. She said the BJP president tried to buy out some Congress leaders, “but not everyone can be bought”.

Lamba said she spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and handed over details of her conversation with the BJP leader. Lamba made these claims after AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of launching a “movement” if the exit poll prediction of a BJP sweep in the municipal polls come true. The AAP had made similar claims in 2014 after Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister. Ilmi, who joined the BJP in 2015, has been appointed as an independent director with Engineers India Ltd (EIL), a Public Sector Undertaking. She challenged Lamba to provide evidence in support of her claims.

“Well I challenge you to prove this or get ready for a another defamation case? Any evidence or just gassing?? (sic)” Ilmi tweeted.

