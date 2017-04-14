Punjab: AAP MLA blames Delhi leaders for poor show

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Express Photo) Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Express Photo)

Blaming AAP’s central leadership for the party’s not-so-impressive performance in the state Assembly elections held earlier this year, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday said his party’s Delhi model of campaign did not work in Punjab and accused them of undermining the local leadership.

Khaira, who is also AAP’s chief whip in the Punjab Assembly, was speaking at the party’s political conference at Talwandi Sabo on the occasion of Baisakhi. “Delhi team undermined the potential of Punjab leaders and implemented the Delhi model of election campaign in Punjab to win elections. However, it failed and the results are before all of us,” Khaira said. “The party failed to declare any CM face. It needs to introspect. It is high time they make the party’s Punjab leadership more powerful.”

Khaira also blamed the party’s defeat at the hands of Congress on ticket distribution. At the political conference, the party’s gathering was thin. No member of the central leadership of AAP was present. Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, popular AAP faces in every public function, were missing. So was Sangrur MP and AAP’s star campaigner Bhagwant Mann.

While Khaira was vocal in voicing his opinion at a public platform, AAP’s Dakha MLA and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, HS Phoolka, was cautious. “We should not discuss issues on a public platform. Rather, they should be discussed at the party platform.”

Gurpreet Ghuggi, AAP’s state convener, echoed Phoolka. Phoolka, however, said, “We are gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Leaders speaking about defeat of AAP in Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll in Delhi have already stated that reasons of the defeat needed to be reflected upon.”

