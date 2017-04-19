AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claims Congress workers fired at him

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that Congress workers fired at him in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area late Tuesday night when workers of the two parties clashed just days before Municipal polls, slated to be held in Delhi on April 23.

Police said they had not received any complaints from either of the sides. No FIR has been lodged.

However, they have begun a preliminary enquiry and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

DCP (Southeast) Romil Baaniya said they received a PCR call at around 12.10 AM about a clash between Congress and AAP workers at Batla House Chowk, where the offices of the two parties are located.

Baaniya said workers of the two parties got into an argument, leading to a clash. The Congress’s MCD poll candidate Shoeb Danish arrived there in the middle of the clash.

Khan, who is the MLA from Okhla, called the police at 12.57 AM, alleging that Congress workers had fired at him in the presence of the police.

Congress workers also alleged firing from the rival side.

However, the police said they had not found any empty shells or any other evidence of firing from the spot.

They said footage from two CCTV cameras in the area had been scanned but no evidence had been found.

Some more footage was being scanned before the police could reach a conclusion, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now