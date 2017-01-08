AAP minister: Vibrant Summit aims to benefit industrialists at the cost of poor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday said that the Vibrant Global Gujarat Investors’ Summit (VGGIS) being held by the state government was intended to benefit the industrialists at the cost of the poor people of the state. Minister in the Delhi government Gopal Rai, who is on a two-day visit to the city in connection with the party’s organisational work, told mediapersons Saturday that the “VGGIS is merely a drama for the propaganda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP”.

“Vibrant Gujarat summits are being held since 2003 and hundreds of crores of public money has been spent on organising these programmes, but the conditions of Dalits and adivasis have not improved. Medical and educational facilities are not available to the people in rural areas of the state. Adivasis have not been given their rights over the land they are tilling for generations,” said Rai.

“Adivasis are, in fact, living in a pitiable condition in the state. They don’t have even clothes to cover their bodies properly. Most of them, particularly their women and children, are suffering from malnutrition and different kinds of disease, with government turning a blind eye to these issues. Will summits like VGGIS solve the problems of adivasis and other poor?”, he asked, “The government has become totally indifferent to the poor people. Is this patriotism to neglect the most backward communities and leave them all alone ?” he wondered.