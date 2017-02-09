Bhagwant Mann urges Lok Sabha Speaker to expunge PM’s ‘derogatory’ remark against him

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who was at the receiving end of the Prime Minister’s speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, approached the Speaker on Wednesday seeking that the “derogatory” remarks made against him be expunged. (Representational Image) AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who was at the receiving end of the Prime Minister’s speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, approached the Speaker on Wednesday seeking that the “derogatory” remarks made against him be expunged. (Representational Image)

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who was at the receiving end of the Prime Minister’s speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, approached the Speaker on Wednesday seeking that the “derogatory” remarks made against him be expunged. In a letter to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Mann requested her to direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the remarks. He said he should also be allowed to pose some questions to the Prime Minister.

He said if that was not possible, the Speaker could get the “derogatory” remakes expunged. Mann also suggested that if the remarks could not be expunged then he be allowed to to approach the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha.

Taking on the critics, Modi had said in the Lok Sabha, “I generally tell people ‘ghee piyo’…but if Bhagwant Mann were to tell people, he will ask them to drink something else.”

Mann has been a strident critic of Modi, openly mocking him in public rallies.