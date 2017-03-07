Latest news
Forget London, make Delhi like 20 years ago: Congress

P Chidambaram spoke at the launch of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s roadmap for making “MCDs financially self-reliant”

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said AAP would turn Delhi into London if it won the MCD polls, the Congress took a dig at his remarks. “I read today that somebody wants to make Delhi like London. I wish them well. But first, let them make Delhi what it was 20 years ago before they decide to make it London. These are grand announcements. What we need is a hard plan and that’s what the DPCC is launching today,” former union finance minister P Chidambaram said at the launch of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s roadmap for making “MCDs financially self-reliant”.

He also raised the issue of sanitation and alleged that the three corporations appeared to be in a competition.

“If you take arrears for sanitation workers, one municipality says it has Rs 461 crore, the other says, I will do better, my arrears are Rs 547 crore. The third one says I will do even better, my arrears are Rs 550 crore. It seems to be a race to the bottom; each one competing with the other to be the worst municipality,” he said. The party also sought feedback on the roadmap from people.

