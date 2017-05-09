AAP crisis LIVE UPDATES: Arvind Kejriwal promises big expose, Kapil Mishra appears before CBI

Kapil Mishra on his way to the CBI headquarters. Kapil Mishra on his way to the CBI headquarters.

The embattled Aam Aadmi Party leadership is preparing to counter suspended party leader and former Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra’s allegations as the party MLAs assemble at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha for a special session convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra has so far been unrelenting in his attack against Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

AAP crisis LIVE UPDATES:

1.05 pm: The special assembly session will begin at around 2 pm today. Here is where you can watch it: http://webcast.gov.in/delhiassembly/

12.55 pm: On Sunday: Mishra said he saw Kerjiwal accept Rs 2 crore from Jain and raised questions over the source of funds received by the party ahead of Punjab polls.

On Monday: Mishra appears before ACB and submits evidence in water tanker scam. He claims that Jain helped Kejriwal’s brother-in-law to settle a land deal worth Rs 50 crore.

On Tuesday: Mishra accuses AAP senior leaders of using unaccounted money to fund their foreign trips.

12.45 pm: Kapil Mishra arrives at CBI headquarters to handover evidence against Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and other AAP leaders.

12.30 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who convened a special assembly session today, tweeted: “Today in assembly, Saurabh Bharaawaj will disclose the truth about a big conspiracy going on in the country…truth will prevail.”

Earlier in the morning, Mishra sought ‘blessing’ from Kejriwal before heading to the CBI office to submit evidence against him and others. “Bless me… I am filing an FIR against you,” Mishra said, addressing the media in Delhi and reading out a letter he wrote to the AAP convener.

देश में चल रहे एक बहुत बड़े षड्यंत्र का सच आज सदन में सौरभ भारद्वाज देश के सामने रखेंगे। उन्हें ज़रूर सुनियेगा। सत्यमेव जयते। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2017

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal to resign and stand in elections against him.

On Sunday, a day after being sacked as water resources minister, Mishra accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from Jain. Mishra appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday and submitted evidence against the AAP government for allegedly misusing public money in a water tanker scam. He also claimed that Jain helped Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, who passed away recently, in settling a land deal worth Rs 50 crore. On Tuesday, Mishra alleged that several senior AAP leaders used “illegal money” to fund their foreign trips. He even threatened to sit on hunger strike from Wednesday if they fail to disclose details of the trips.

